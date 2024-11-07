Tamil Nadu

11 more jail officials suspended in Vellore prisoner harassment case

The suspensions follow a directive from the Director General of Prisons, issued after oral proceedings in the Madras High Court.
Express News Service
Updated on
VELLORE: With 11 more prison officials being placed under suspension on Monday, the total number of officials suspended in connection with the alleged harassment and torture of a life-term prisoner at Vellore Central Prison has reached 14.

The suspensions follow a directive from the Director General of Prisons, issued after oral proceedings in the Madras High Court. Those initially suspended last week include DIG of Prisons (Vellore Range) R Rajalakshmi, former additional superintendent of Vellore Central Prison A Abdul Rahman; and jailer Arul Kumar.

Sources said, following suspension of the senior officials, 11 others were also suspended on Monday night.

These include Raju, the DIG’s personal security officer, OC team constables Mani, Rashid, Prasanth, Raja, Thamilselvan, and Viji, women constables Saraswathi and Selvi and prison warders Suresh and Sethu.

The officials have been booked under sections 115(2), 118(2), 146, 49, and 127(8) of the BNS in connection with the alleged torture case. The action is a part of the ongoing measures to address serious allegations of inmate mistreatment and to enforce judicial orders.

