Madras HC issues notice to TN govt, human rights panel over 'custodial torture' in Vellore Central Prison

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the state government and the State Human Rights Commission following a petition alleging torture in Vellore Central Prison and constitution of a committee for supervising the affairs of prisons.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the respondent authorities to file the reply within four weeks and adjourned the matter.

The petition, filed by U Ashwinkumar of Manakulangara in Trissur district of Kerala, stated he was subjected to torture at Vellore Central Prison while he was remanded after falsely booked in a drug case by the Coimbatore police.

While locked up in the prison between April 30 and June 14, 2024, the prison wardens, through the quick reaction teams, had forcefully removed his dress and made him stand naked causing mental agony; later, he was locked up in solitary confinement in a stinky room, Ashwinkumar alleged.