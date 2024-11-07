CM Stalin lays foundation for Rs 300-crore grand library named after Periyar

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the district, laid the foundation stone for the grand library and science centre, being established at a cost of Rs 300 crore, at Anuparpalayam.

The facility, which will be named after Periyar, will have eight floors and will be spread across 1.98 lakh sq ft and include a library, science centre, incubation centre, digital library, kids library, planetarium, space lift, convention centre, terrace garden, rare books collection, competitive exams preparation centre and the like. The chief minister said the library will be opened in January 2026.

Addressing a gathering of students on the occasion, Stalin said it was in Coimbatore that the Tamil Pudhalvan project was started. “After assuming office as the chief minister, I have been to Coimbatore three times, participated in various government events and initiated projects. I have chosen Coimbatore as the first district to start my inspection and review works,” he said.

Ministers EV Velu, KN Nehru, V Senthil Balaji, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other higher officials were present on the occasion.

Stalin said Senthil Balaji has given an impetus to government schemes in Coimbatore by breaking all the obstacles. “There was a request to set up a science centre along with the library in Coimbatore,” he said, adding the Semmozhi Poonga works will be completed soon, and will be opened in June next year.

The chief minister said the site for the construction of an international cricket stadium, which is one among the promises made by DMK during the parliamentary elections, has been identified and the works will begin soon.