Farmers concerned over Water Minister’s statement on desilting Mettur reservoir

CHENNAI: Farmers have expressed concern over Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan’s recent statement that it may not be scientifically feasible to desilt Mettur and other reservoirs, months after a government order (GO) was issued to desilt four reservoirs.

On July 26, the government approved a project to restore the original capacity of the Mettur, Vaigai, Pechipparai, and Amaravathy reservoirs, which includes removing 13.75 million cubic meters of sediment from Mettur over four years. A project estimate of Rs 3.6 crore was prepared to obtain environmental clearance.

However, Duraimurugan stated that reservoirs are not desilted anywhere in the world and that sand would naturally wash away with the water flow.

Farmers are concerned whether the state intends to abandon the desilting of Mettur Dam, which has not undergone maintenance since its construction in 1934.