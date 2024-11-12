Fishermen stage massive roadblock protest in Pamban bridge

While speaking, fishermen leaders stated that though several parties have promised to retrieve the traditional fishing rights in the sea, no actions were taken on these issues. Fishermen urged the central govt to take immediate action towards releasing the arrested fishermen and retrieving the boats. Also, the fishermen urged the union govt to host the bilateral talk with the Sri Lankan government in the presence of both country fishermen to address the prolonged issues.

"The fishermen earn only 1000 - 1500 rupees only if they go to sea, but the Sri Lankan government arrests them and imposes massive fine. How will they pay such massive amount?. Proper action should be taken to prevent such punishments," Fishermen leader Sagayam said.

Fishermen added that if the govt fails to address their demand, Fishermen's association from all the coastal districts will stage protest across the Pamban railway sea bridge.

Nandhini, a Family member of an arrested country boat fisherman stated that despite a series of protests no actions were taken towards releasing the Pamban Country boat fishermen who remain in Sri Lankan prison for more than 3 months. She urged the concerned leaders to take action towards releasing the fishermen.

Cops have been deployed in the Pamban bridge as well as in the shores to prevent people from entering the sea to stage protest. Cops are attempting to pacify the protesting fishermen.