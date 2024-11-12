HuT cadre convicted for promoting divisive ideology in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai on Monday convicted a Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) cadre to five years of rigorous imprisonment for promoting the divisive and violent ideology of the banned terrorist outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Tuesday.

The accused, Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar, was also fined Rs 10,000 for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the NIA said.

The court found him guilty of advising and inciting others to engage in unlawful activities. NIA investigations revealed that Abdullah had attempted to associate himself with the proscribed organisation to further its alleged nefarious activities.