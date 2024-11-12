HuT cadre convicted for promoting divisive ideology in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai on Monday convicted a Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) cadre to five years of rigorous imprisonment for promoting the divisive and violent ideology of the banned terrorist outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Tuesday.
The accused, Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar, was also fined Rs 10,000 for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the NIA said.
The court found him guilty of advising and inciting others to engage in unlawful activities. NIA investigations revealed that Abdullah had attempted to associate himself with the proscribed organisation to further its alleged nefarious activities.
He had actively sought support for HuT, which aims to establish a Khilafat (Caliphate) by overthrowing democratically elected governments, including in India.
As part of this agenda, the accused had uploaded posts on his Facebook account, ‘Abdullah ibn Subramanian’, on two occasions in 2021. These posts explicitly sought to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
Abdullah’s actions were aimed at promoting disaffection towards the Indian government, inciting others to commit offences against the state, and disturbing public tranquillity to carry out unlawful activities, as per NIA investigations.