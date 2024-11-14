ED launches fresh raids against 'lottery king' Santiago Martin

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted fresh searches against Chennai-based 'lottery king' Santiago Martin,the single biggest donor to political parties, with over Rs 1,300 crore in electoral bonds, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The action comes after the Madras High Court recently allowed the ED to proceed against Martin as the Tamil Nadu Police had decided to close the predicate or primary FIR against him and a few others and a lower court accepted this police plea.