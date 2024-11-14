TN doctors protest over assault on Chennai oncologist, government to tag patients in GH

The patients' attendants would be provided (temporary) identity cards.

"Oncologist Balaji is recovering well and he is being closely monitored in the ICU.

He would be shifted to the ward today after tests,"Subramanian told reporters after visiting the recuperating doctor.

The medical oncologist working at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital here was stabbed atleast seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother at the same facility.