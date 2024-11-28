Six fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard amid cyclonic weather in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: Six fishermen from Thaikkal Thonithurai village in Cuddalore, who had ventured into the rough sea in private boats, along with four jetty workers, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) following a request from the Tamil Nadu State Authorities.

The fishermen had become stranded at Chemplast Jetty in Cuddalore, approximately 2 km off the coast at Chitrapettai village, after their boats were damaged by the rough sea.