Six fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard amid cyclonic weather in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: Six fishermen from Thaikkal Thonithurai village in Cuddalore, who had ventured into the rough sea in private boats, along with four jetty workers, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) following a request from the Tamil Nadu State Authorities.
The fishermen had become stranded at Chemplast Jetty in Cuddalore, approximately 2 km off the coast at Chitrapettai village, after their boats were damaged by the rough sea.
In addition to the fishermen, four jetty workers were also stranded. As the weather deteriorated due to ongoing cyclonic activity, state authorities contacted the Coast Guard for assistance in rescuing the stranded individuals.
The ICG Regional Headquarters (East) responded promptly to the request. An Advanced Light Helicopter was launched from the ICG Air Station in Chennai, despite adverse weather conditions.
The helicopter carried out the search and rescue operation with the utmost professionalism, safely evacuating all 10 individuals to Chitrapettai, as stated in a release.