'Tricky' cyclonic storm Fengal to make landfall tomorrow

Officials from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a high waves warning, forecasting waves in the range of 3.1 to 4.6 meters along the Tamil Nadu coast until midnight Saturday. Fishermen have been advised to suspend all fishing operations and avoid venturing into the sea off the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh, and East Sri Lanka coasts until November 30.

A storm surge of about 1 meter above the astronomical tide is expected to inundate low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during landfall.

Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid travel during heavy rains, secure loose items around their homes, and follow updates from local authorities. Those living in low-lying or coastal areas should consider relocating to safer locations as advised.

Rainfall on Friday was relatively subdued, but cold weather prevailed in most parts of the state, with temperatures dropping more than 5 degrees below normal. In Chennai, the maximum temperature was 24.5°C, which was 5.3°C below normal.