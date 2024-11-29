'Tricky' cyclonic storm Fengal to make landfall tomorrow

CHENNAI: After keeping everyone waiting for nearly three days, cyclonic storm 'Fengal' has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is heading towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, where it is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon, according to the regional meteorological center (RMC) here.
RMC head S. Balachandran said the landfall will occur between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry. The system will maintain its intensity as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, at the time of landfall.
According to the latest update from meteorological officials, the storm is moving northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph and is located 240 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam, 230 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 250 km southeast of Chennai.
Balachandran noted that this was a particularly difficult weather system to track as atmospheric conditions changed significantly between November 26 and 29. ISRO's polar-orbiting satellite EOS-06 and geostationary satellite INSAT-3DR have been continuously monitoring oceanic conditions, providing valuable inputs to meteorologists.
A red alert (for rainfall in excess of 20 cm) has been issued for seven districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry for Saturday. An orange alert has been issued for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and the Karaikal area. Officials said the rainfall activity would continue on Sunday in the interior districts as the cyclone moves inland.
Officials from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a high waves warning, forecasting waves in the range of 3.1 to 4.6 meters along the Tamil Nadu coast until midnight Saturday. Fishermen have been advised to suspend all fishing operations and avoid venturing into the sea off the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh, and East Sri Lanka coasts until November 30.
A storm surge of about 1 meter above the astronomical tide is expected to inundate low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during landfall.
Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid travel during heavy rains, secure loose items around their homes, and follow updates from local authorities. Those living in low-lying or coastal areas should consider relocating to safer locations as advised.
Rainfall on Friday was relatively subdued, but cold weather prevailed in most parts of the state, with temperatures dropping more than 5 degrees below normal. In Chennai, the maximum temperature was 24.5°C, which was 5.3°C below normal.