Cyclonic storm likely to hit North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast on November 30

CHENNAI: The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours and cross northwestward of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry on Saturday afternoon, S Balachandran, head of a regional meteorological centre here said on Friday.

Yesterday, the models were showing a weakening of the weather system and crossing the coast as a depression, but things have changed.

At 5.30 am, the system is located at approximately 310 km east of Nagapattinam, 360 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 400 km southeast of Chennai.

During its landfall, the cyclonic storm is likely to bring wind speeds of 75–80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Balachandran said.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining areas from November 29 to December 1. Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Puducherry are likely to witness significant downpours, which could lead to localised flooding. Fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea, and authorities have urged coastal residents to remain vigilant and prepared.

The cyclone’s wind speeds and intense rainfall pose a threat to infrastructure, crops, and transportation. Trees and weak structures may be uprooted, and power outages are possible in some areas. Emergency response teams are being mobilised, and evacuation plans are in place for low-lying and vulnerable regions.