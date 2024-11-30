Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rains to north Tamil Nadu coast including Chennai

The cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ made landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry on Saturday night, bringing very heavy rain to districts along the north Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai.

Chennai received over 18cm of rainfall in 24 hours from Friday evening to 5.30 pm on Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the spiral bands associated with the cyclone had touched land at 6.30 pm and would cross the coast over the next 3 to 4 hours, with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting up to 90kmph. The storm was continuously monitored by the doppler weather radar at Chennai.