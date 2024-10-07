Workers’ strike: TN ministers hold talks with Samsung

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Sunday held discussions with representatives from the management of Samsung whose employees are on strike pressing various demands including recognition of a CITU-led union. MSME Minister T M Anbarasan was also present during the talks.

Rajaa, in his ‘ X’ post, said, “We are confident that Samsung’s management and their employees will come together and arrive at an amicable solution that benefits everyone involved.” This comes a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed the two ministers to intervene and help end the protest.

When contacted, Samsung sources reiterated the firm’s stand on resolving the wage issues by negotiating with the workers directly. Samsung has maintained that it is willing to negotiate wages and hold talks with a workers committee but is not willing to engage with the union. Samsung also stands by its ‘no work, no pay’ policy, terming the strike ‘illegal’.

“As of now, we have been able to normalise production at our Chennai factory. We have ensured that there is no disruption to our consumers ahead of the festive season. We again urge the protesting workers to return to work,” it said in a statement.

The strike has entered its fourth week with workers demanding recognition of a CITU-led union along with improved wages and working hours. A round of talks, between representatives of CITU, Samsung and the workers is scheduled for Monday.