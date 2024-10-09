Samsung workers arrested from houses, protest shed dismantled: CITU

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district police, on Tuesday night, arrested ten Samsung workers and office bearers of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) who had been protesting near the Samsung India plant at Sriperumbudur for the recognition of their CITU-led union, revised wages and improved working hours, according to union members. Kancheepuram police could not be reached immediately for a comment.

CITU members said that the workers were arrested from their houses at around midnight and that the protesting workers were not allowed to enter the temporary shed from where they had been protesting for a month since September 9. The shed has also been dismantled overnight.

Tension prevailed at the site as police tried to prevent the workers from gathering at the site. Despite the attempt by the police, workers assembled and are continuing the protest as on Wednesday noon.

On Wednesday, political leaders including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan were expected to arrive at the protest site in solidarity.