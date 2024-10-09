Samsung workers arrested from houses, protest shed dismantled: CITU

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district police, on Tuesday night, arrested ten Samsung workers and office bearers of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) who had been protesting near the Samsung India plant at Sriperumbudur for the recognition of their CITU-led union, revised wages and improved working hours, according to union members. Kancheepuram police could not be reached immediately for a comment.
CITU members said that the workers were arrested from their houses at around midnight and that the protesting workers were not allowed to enter the temporary shed from where they had been protesting for a month since September 9. The shed has also been dismantled overnight.
Tension prevailed at the site as police tried to prevent the workers from gathering at the site. Despite the attempt by the police, workers assembled and are continuing the protest as on Wednesday noon.
On Wednesday, political leaders including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan were expected to arrive at the protest site in solidarity.
"It is a private land that we are protesting on. We have been constantly in touch with the land owner who has no complaints with the protest being held from here. It is unlawful for the police to dismantle the tent set up on the private site and arrest the workers from their houses. This is not an illegal protest. We have done everything by the book," said E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of the CITU, who has been leading the protests.
CITU state president A Soundararajan told reporters on Wednesday morning that the state government has been a mute spectator to the alleged 'atrocities' by the police.
"The workers have been threatened by the police. We are ready to withdraw the protests if they show even an iota of violation from our side. The management (Samsung) is denying workers their legal rights and the state government is in support," Soundararajan said.
Union members said that over 200 workers who gathered at the protest site despite the shed being dismantled, have been detained. Among those detained, are senior CITU leaders including its state president A Soundararajan.