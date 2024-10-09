Samsung workers' protest: TN govt appeals to CITU to give up agitation as CM is keen on resolving issues

CHENNAI: Promising that the State government will enforce the verdict to be given by the Madras High Court regarding the registration of the CITU-led union for the Samsung workers, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday, appealed to the CITU to give up its protests keeping in mind the interests of the thousands of workers employed in the Samsung company and their families, the future of thousands of educated youth in the State.
Even as the Samsung workers were arrested in Sunguvarchathiram, Thangam Thennarasu, at the State secretariat, said “The Chief Minister is paying personal attention to resolving the Samsung workers' issue and for this purpose, a team of ministers comprising MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, Labour Minister CV Ganesan, and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
The Minister said from the very beginning, the government has been approaching this issue intending to protect the interests of the workers as well as to ensure employment opportunities for the educated youth in the State.
After the talks, the Samsung company has come forward to accept some of its workers' key demands and signed an agreement with the workers committee that was formed by the company.
Samsung has agreed to pay Rs.5,000 per month as a special incentive in addition to their present salary from October 1. If any employee dies in a harness, Rs. One lakh will be paid to the bereaved family as immediate assistance. The company also agreed to operate air-conditioned buses for the employees. The medical and food facilities would be improved. In addition to the leave days, additional leave for family functions would be provided to the employees.
The CITU associated with the Samsung company is staging protests pressing for their registration. Since a case in this regard is pending before the Court, the Labour Welfare Department of the State government will enforce the verdict to be given by the High Court verdict. This information has been conveyed to the CITU.
The Minister denied the reports about the arrest of workers by entering their houses. Regarding the charge of the CITU their main contention is that Samsung is acting against the laws, the Minister said, "The Labour department has no issues with registering their employees' union.
However, the Samsung company opposes the registration of the employees union. The Labour department has sought an explanation for the objections raised by the Samsung company.
The Minister also denied as wrong the reports that Samsung could be shifted to another State due to the recent developments. Tamil Nadu remains the most preferred destination for investments.
"The Chief Minister does not look at this as a political issue but as an issue relating to the employment opportunities for thousands of workers. While protecting the interests of the workers, the government must ensure an atmosphere conducive to the functioning of industries in the State."
Asked whether he perceived the CITU's protests as aimed at exerting pressure on the government, the Minister said,"We don't see this as a political issue. We don't see CITU with a hostile attitude. Since they placed a demand, the government is holding talks to resolve this issue. Since the issue is subjudice now, the Labour department is ready to enforce whatever verdict to be given by the Madras High Court."
On the reports about the attempts of the Police department to quell the protests, the Minister said, "The district administration has adopted the routine steps of action whenever there is a protest without permission. The government did not try to oppress any protests."