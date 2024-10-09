Samsung workers' protest: TN govt appeals to CITU to give up agitation as CM is keen on resolving issues

CHENNAI: Promising that the State government will enforce the verdict to be given by the Madras High Court regarding the registration of the CITU-led union for the Samsung workers, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday, appealed to the CITU to give up its protests keeping in mind the interests of the thousands of workers employed in the Samsung company and their families, the future of thousands of educated youth in the State.

Even as the Samsung workers were arrested in Sunguvarchathiram, Thangam Thennarasu, at the State secretariat, said “The Chief Minister is paying personal attention to resolving the Samsung workers' issue and for this purpose, a team of ministers comprising MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, Labour Minister CV Ganesan, and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

The Minister said from the very beginning, the government has been approaching this issue intending to protect the interests of the workers as well as to ensure employment opportunities for the educated youth in the State.

After the talks, the Samsung company has come forward to accept some of its workers' key demands and signed an agreement with the workers committee that was formed by the company.

Samsung has agreed to pay Rs.5,000 per month as a special incentive in addition to their present salary from October 1. If any employee dies in a harness, Rs. One lakh will be paid to the bereaved family as immediate assistance. The company also agreed to operate air-conditioned buses for the employees. The medical and food facilities would be improved. In addition to the leave days, additional leave for family functions would be provided to the employees.

The CITU associated with the Samsung company is staging protests pressing for their registration. Since a case in this regard is pending before the Court, the Labour Welfare Department of the State government will enforce the verdict to be given by the High Court verdict. This information has been conveyed to the CITU.