Madras High Court says no bar on peaceful stir, closes HCP claiming illegal detention

CHENNAI: Amidst the attempts of the police to thwart the ongoing strike of a section of Samsung workers by effecting arrests at night hours and removing the temporary sheds at the protest venue, the Madras High Court on Wednesday said that there is no bar on peaceful stir of the workers.

A division bench of Justices PB Balaji and G Arul Murugan made the observation while closing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of CITU, alleging illegal detention of eight of striking workers, including Ellan, the general secretary of Samsung India Workers Union.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate NGR Prasad, assisted by R Thirumoorthy, submitted that the persons involved in the strike were illegally arrested at night hours from their houses. They were illegally detained by the police in order to suppress the peaceful agitation even after the judicial magistrate concerned had refused to remand them.

He told the bench the police have removed the temporary shed erected at the protest site and pointed out that the court has already passed an order, in a petition filed by the company, allowing the protest without disturbing the workers who are willing to attend work.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan, representing the police, informed the eight persons arrested by the police were let off after the judicial magistrate refused to remand them. He said there was no illegal custody of any of the protesters.