Cops claim arrest fallout of Samsung protesters ‘shoving’ SSI at accident spot

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district police came down heavily on the protesting Samsung workers since midnight Tuesday, days after the government’s attempt to persuade CITU to give up the protests failed.

The police arrested 10 persons from their houses in Sunguvarchatram on Tuesday midnight, and later on Wednesday, detained 616 others who continued to protest even after police dismantled the temporary shed from where they had been protesting for the last month.

While eight persons were let off after the judicial magistrate refused to remand them, two others have been remanded in judicial custody, according to union members.

Kancheepuram district secretary of CITU, E Muthukumar, told TNIE the protests will continue from Thursday at usual site near the Samsung plant with the court giving the nod for peaceful protests on Wednesday.

According to CITU members, the Kancheepuram police went to the houses of 10 Samsung workers, who were also office-bearers of the union, at midnight to arrest them. They allegedly refused to brief the family members on the charges against them. The police then proceeded to dismantle the temporary shed on a vacant private land they were protesting from.

Police sources said the arrests were in connection with workers allegedly shoving an SSI, who came to the spot, after a load van in which a group of protesting Samsung workers were travelling in, fell sideways when the driver lost control of the overloaded vehicle.