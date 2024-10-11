Air show death: Kin say staff of ambulance refused help

CHENNAI: The family of D John, a 56-year-old man who died while returning from the air show that was held on Marina Beach on Sunday, alleged that lack of medical aid resulted in his death.

According to the family, an ambulance staff refused to take the man to hospital or provide first aid. He was taken to the hospital after more than two hours, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

John, who did not have any prior health issues, visited the air show with his wife and three other relatives including a six-year-old child.

J Narendran, 34, John’s eldest son, said, “The five of them went to the venue carrying essential items, including water bottles. It was only while returning that all problems started.”