Air show death: Kin say staff of ambulance refused help

CHENNAI: The family of D John, a 56-year-old man who died while returning from the air show that was held on Marina Beach on Sunday, alleged that lack of medical aid resulted in his death.
According to the family, an ambulance staff refused to take the man to hospital or provide first aid. He was taken to the hospital after more than two hours, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
John, who did not have any prior health issues, visited the air show with his wife and three other relatives including a six-year-old child.
J Narendran, 34, John’s eldest son, said, “The five of them went to the venue carrying essential items, including water bottles. It was only while returning that all problems started.”
“My father felt giddy and sat down for a while. He drank some water and after a few minutes of rest, started walking again. However, soon after, he felt too tired to move. They all sat down on the platform near the Marina swimming pool. After a short while, he collapsed on my mother’s lap,” Narendhran said.
When the family requested a staff with an ambulance nearby for medical aid, he refused despite several pleas. The family then called Narendhiran, who came all the way from Korukkupet on a bike, parked it near MGR memorial and walked. After a while, he found them and convinced an ambulance staff to take him to hospital. John, who is survived by his wife and four children, remained unconscious at the spot for around two hours before he received medical aid.