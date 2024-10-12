How LHB coaches' features contributed to zero casualties in Kavaraipettai railway accident

CHENNAI: The derailment of 12 coaches of Train number 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express took place after colliding with a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai station, 50 km north of Chennai on Friday night. The incident could have caused the deaths of at least 50 people, if not for the features of the Linke-Hoffman-Busche (LHB) coaches of the train.

Though many officials involved in the rescue process on Friday night hailed the lack of casualties as a miracle, given that there were more than 1000 passengers on the train, engineering technology played a bigger role, say authoritative sources.

The LHB coaches have three important features that help prevent fatalities in such accidents, said Shubhranshu, former Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai- one of the largest coach manufacturing units in the world.

Firstly, the coaches have an anti-climbing feature thanks to strong couplers which ensure that the coaches scatter on the ground in case of such an impactful accident, instead of climbing over each other.