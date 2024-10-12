TN train crash: Experts say 'Balasore repeated' as data-logger reveals train changed tracks before collision

NEW DELHI: A day after a passenger train rammed into a stationary freight train near Chennai, experts and union leaders said according to the data-logger video, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train was given a green signal to pass through the main line, however, it entered a loop line already occupied by the freight train.

Train number 12578, Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, collided with the stationary goods train at the Kavaraippettai railway station in the Chennai rail division in Tamil Nadu at around 8:30 pm on Friday, leading to injuries to nine passengers.

The data logger is a device placed in the station area to capture train movements and signal aspects, among other things.

This data logger's yard-simulation video has been circulated among senior railway officials' WhatsApp groups since Saturday morning, prompting them to draw a parallel between the accident and the Balasore train collision of June 2, 2023.

When contacted, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Southern Railway said he is not aware of any such video and that multiple investigations have already been initiated into the collision.

In a press statement released late on Friday, the Railway Board also admitted that the passenger train was given a green signal for the main line, but it experienced a jerk and entered the loop line, resulting in the collision with the freight train.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

In Balasore, the Howrah-bound Coromandel Express was given a green signal for the main line. However, due to the wrong interlocking of tracks, it entered a loop line and collided with a stationary goods train.

"Based on the information available in the public domain, it appears that this collision almost repeats the Balasore train collision of June 2, 2023. The railways should take a serious approach to remove the anomalies in the signalling system," R Kumaresan, president, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), Southern Railway, said.