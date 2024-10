CHENNAI: A day after the train accident at Kavaraipettai station, 40km north of Chennai, in which nine passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express rammed into a goods train and derailed on Friday night, separate investigations have been initiated by the NIA, Government Railway Police, and RPF to probe the possibility of sabotage. Critical bolts and brackets were found open with missing nuts at the signalling points, sources said.

The accident occurred when 1,800 passengers were travelling on the train, but fortunately there were no fatalities.

In a press statement late on Friday, the Railway Board said the passenger train was given a green signal for the main line but it experienced a jerk and entered the loop line, resulting in the collision with the freight train. On Saturday, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A M Chowdhary initiated a thorough inspection of the tracks, points and blocks, signals, station electronic interlocking systems, control panels and other significant safety, signal and operational aspects.

Meanwhile, over 500 workers are engaged in clearing the tracks, and partial train service resumed around 9.05 pm on the Gudur-Chennai section. Around 20 express trains to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and other destinations, and daily MEMU services on the section were suspended.