Chennai records 6.9 cm rainfall as Ennore sees highest amid heavy downpour

CHENNAI: Chennai has recorded an average rainfall of 6.9 cm between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
Ennore reported the highest rainfall at 10 cm, followed by Manali, Kolathur, T.V.K. Nagar, Ponneri, and Royapuram, each receiving 9 cm.
A report from the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) indicated that Manali New Town recorded 9.21 cm rainfall since Monday.
Kolathur and Perambur in the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone closely followed, each receiving 9 cm of rainfall.
In just one hour between 7:00 am and 8:00 am on Tuesday, Ayapakkam saw 3.3 cm of rain, while Mugalivakkam in the Alandur zone received 3.09 cm.
Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several areas, including Pulianthope, Vyasarpadi, and OMR. Staff from the Greater Chennai Corporation were deployed to pump out stagnant water using motor pumps.
Late on Tuesday night, around 12:30 am, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted an inspection of areas around Narayanapuram Lake, between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam. He also visited the canal on Ambedkar Road, which diverts surplus water from Kilkattalai Lake to Narayanapuram Lake, and interacted with local residents to understand their concerns. Additionally, he inspected Chepauk and Royapettah.
Addressing the media, Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that preparations for the monsoon season were underway to prevent a recurrence of the problems experienced in previous years. "Water stagnation is already being addressed in several areas, and the situation will continue to be monitored regularly," he said.
A giant tree fell on Burkit Road in Ward 141 of T. Nagar. Corporation employees, along with fire and rescue personnel, worked to remove the fallen tree.
At around 9:30 am on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the Ripon Building to review efforts to monitor the Northeast Monsoon.
According to weather blogger K. Srikanth of Chennai Rains, the stretch between Mahabalipuram and Nellore could experience the heaviest rainfall, with some areas expected to receive very heavy showers. Rains in Chennai are expected to continue until the morning of 18th October, with the most intense showers predicted to occur on the 16th. Praveena SA @ Chennai
