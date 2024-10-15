Chennai records 6.9 cm rainfall as Ennore sees highest amid heavy downpour

CHENNAI: Chennai has recorded an average rainfall of 6.9 cm between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Ennore reported the highest rainfall at 10 cm, followed by Manali, Kolathur, T.V.K. Nagar, Ponneri, and Royapuram, each receiving 9 cm.

A report from the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) indicated that Manali New Town recorded 9.21 cm rainfall since Monday.

Kolathur and Perambur in the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone closely followed, each receiving 9 cm of rainfall.

In just one hour between 7:00 am and 8:00 am on Tuesday, Ayapakkam saw 3.3 cm of rain, while Mugalivakkam in the Alandur zone received 3.09 cm.