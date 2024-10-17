Samsung stir called off, workers set to rejoin duty today

CHENNAI: The Samsung workers, who had been protesting in Sriperumbudur since September 9, have officially called off their stir. The strike was withdrawn after a general body meeting convened by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday morning. The workers are set to return to work on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, A Soundararajan, state CITU general secretary, said the designated ministers, on behalf of the state government, urged Samsung to submit a written response to the union’s charter of demands through the labour department and following that, conciliatory talks would continue.

“If we do not arrive at an understanding even after that, then we will fight it out in the court,” Soundararajan said.

Sources told TNIE that at the conclusive round of talks, four representatives from Samsung India and six workers, along with A Soundararajan and E Muthukumar from the CITU, were present apart from state government representatives.

At the end of the talks that lasted for over 15 hours, an agreement was entered into by the two parties in the presence of the Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Labour. On the CITU’s behalf, there were two major demands made- Samsung should issue a written response to their charter of demands before the conciliatory officer, and no retaliatory action be taken against the workers who were a part of the strike from September 9.