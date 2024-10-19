‘Morning-after pills must be available OTC’

CHENNAI: The Contraception Action Network in collaboration with Jhatkaa.org has launched an online campaign demanding the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) make clear regulations on emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) and ensure their continued over-the-counter (OTC) access.

The network consists of around 70 members from across India, including NGOs, activists and researchers. The campaign follows TNIE’s exclusive report stating CDSCO’s Drugs Consultative Committee is planning to propose a regulation declaring ECPs as prescription-only drugs.

The statement said, Levonorgestrel (1.5mg), an ECP available OTC, has been a lifeline for women, transmen, adolescent girls and sexual assault survivors across the country, preventing unintended pregnancies and cutting down on unsafe abortions.

“Any shift towards making ECPs prescription-only threatens the health and autonomy of women and trans, non-binary and gender-queer individuals,” it said.