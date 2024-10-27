Heavy rains lash Madurai; residents stranded at houses in knee-deep water

Alleging that she received no concrete response despite contacting the call centre of the district administration's disaster management wing, SS Kavitha of Sridevi Nagar in Omachikulam said, "After water level began rising in the area, the residents jointly arranged a JCB and dug up a trench near a vacant land to drain the stagnant water. Subsequently, the VAO and his assistant came to the spot and extended support. The timely act somehow prevented rainwater from entering the houses of our street."

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Tangedco said that as many as four electric poles were damaged in Sellur due to strong winds on Friday, leading to power disruptions for over four hours.

"However, an emergency team was deployed to handle the situation. Further, power was restored in all the interior parts of Madurai city on Friday night itself," the official added.

It may be noted that power supply was halted for a few hours by local Tangedco officials in many waterlogged locations, such as BB kolum, Tallakulam, Thirupalai, Chockikulam, Oomachikulam, Alagarkoil Road, Melur Road, Arasaradi and areas near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai city, in order to avoid any electrocution incidents.

'Everyone should take responsibility to maintain waterbodies'

Speaking to TNIE, PRADAN Programme Coordinator J Kanagavalli said that there are over 140 tanks, ponds and temple tanks in the Madurai Corporation limit along with 45 km of inflow and outflow channels (waterways) interconnecting them and acting like flood moderators.

"Authorities should create awareness among the citizens on how to maintain these water bodies and waterways. Most of the waterbodies in Madurai are encroached and converted into building sites. In the district, 30% of the slums are located on the banks of waterbodies. Discarding waste in these waterbodies and waterways automatically affect their functioning. Maintaining and managing these water bodies is not just the duty of authorities. Everyone should take responsibility to clean and protect the waterbodies in order to prevent natural calamities," she said, and urged corporates to adopt and maintain waterbodies using CSR funds.