5-6 lakh turn up at Vikravandi to watch Thalapathy Vijay enter political landscape

VILLUPURAM: It was a clear show of strength for Vijay’s TVK as, according to police sources, around five to six lakh people turned up at the venue on Sunday. The air was filled with youthful optimism, as cheers and slogans did not die down even after a tiring day. Some fans had been waiting at the venue since Saturday night.

As the 85-acre venue filled up, more people gathered in nearby open spaces. Vijay arrived at 4.01 pm and greeted cadres from the 600m ramp by accepting and wearing shawls thrown by supporters. The event officially began with Tamil Thaai Vaazthu and the national anthem. Cultural programmes entertained the crowd before Vijay’s arrival.

Vijay began his speech after seeking blessings from his parents, film director SA Chandrasekar and Shoba. Young women at the conference said they had a ‘goosebumps moment’ when Velu Naachiyar’s name came up during Vijay’s speech on Sunday. “As a kid, we were told by our family to be bold as ‘Veera Mangai’ Velu Naachiyar but no political party has led with her at the front, like our anna, Vijay,” said H Priya (20), from Thuraiyur.