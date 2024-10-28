Tamil Nadu

‘Prevent sewage from mixing into ponds under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project': TN farmers

At present the fresh water provided under the scheme is supplied only to certain selective ponds, raising the water level in places like Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore.
P Srinivasan
TIRUPPUR: Farmers have urged the state government to take up initiatives to prevent sewage from mixing into ponds that are used under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

G Jeevanantham, a farmer from Avinashi, said, “The Athikadavu-Avinashi project has been made operational by the government after decades of struggle. However, at present the fresh water provided under the scheme is supplied only to certain selective ponds, raising the water level in places like Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore. With some of those pond water getting mixed with sewage water, a lot of fresh water is getting polluted. Hence, we urge the government to include other unattached ponds in the project as well.”

T K Periyasamy, the Athikadavu-Avinashi project agitation committee coordinator, said, “Due to the constant mixing of sewage in the ponds, fresh water is also getting contaminated. If this continues, the groundwater will also get polluted. So, the government should take action to prevent this. At least the government should take steps to treat the sewage.”

A senior official from the Water Resource Department (WRD), said, “If the farmers let us know the details related to sewage mixing ponds, we will take appropriate action through the Pollution Control Board and local body administrations.”

