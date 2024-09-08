'Spiritual' speech row: Mahavishnu held under five sections

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested self-proclaimed motivational speaker Mahavishnu soon after he arrived at the Chennai international airport from Australia on Saturday. Mahavishnu, the founder of Paramporul Foundation, was arrested under five sections on the charges of provoking enmity between different groups of people and intentionally insulting a person with disability.

During a programme at the Saidapet government school on August 28, Mahavishnu had made controversial remarks about karma, past life, and disability. He allegedly insulted a visually impaired teacher who questioned him for the speech. The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage among rationalists and disability rights activists.

In a video statement on Friday night, Mahavishnu said he would talk to reporters at the airport regarding the allegations, but the police picked him up before that. Sources said he was questioned at an undisclosed location.

Based on a complaint filed by N Vijayaraj, who saw the video online, Saidapet police registered an FIR under Sections 192, 196 (1) (a), 352, and 353 (2) of BNSS and Section 92 of disabilities Act, 2016. Vijayaraj said Mahavishnu insulted a visually impaired teacher, and contended that students would lose respect for teachers if they were addressed in such a disparaging language in front of the students.