TN CM Stalin arrives after 17-day US trip, calls it successful

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who arrived at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning, said that his 17-day trip to the US was successful, securing Rs 7618 crores worth of investments from 19 MoUs.
Stalin said that he met with representatives from reputed companies, 18 of them were from Fortune 500 companies. A total of 19 MoUs have been signed in these meetings- eight in San Francisco and 11 in Chicago. This is expected to generate 11516 jobs and is expected to come up in Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai and Kancheepuram, he said.
Responding to questions on demands of a white paper on the investments, Stalin said that they have been transparent in this regard for the last three years and the numbers are already made available.
"I have evidence that from 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami's investment trip, when he was the Chief Minister, not even 10% of the investments has been realised. I refrain from talking about it further because it would be embarrassing for him," Stalin said.
The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with Google to set up Artificial intelligence labs to train youngsters in the state, including under the Naan mudhalvan scheme.
"Several other firms have expressed interest to set up their businesses in Tamil Nadu. Ford has accepted our request and has come forward to resume production in Maraimalai Nagar. When we spoke to them two days ago, they said they will get back to us after setting up a committee and further discussion. However, we nudged them further and they assured us that they would get back with positive news," Stalin said.
"On behalf of the State, I appreciate their decision and we will extend all help for them to resume production," Stalin added.
Responding to questions on PMK founder S Ramadoss's claims that states like Telangana and Karnataka had managed investments worth Rs 31,500 crores and Rs 25,000 crores respectively, Stalin said that the investments are made with political motives and that Tamil Nadu has secured investments that are sure to come.
Talking about the possible cabinet reshuffle that he had hinted at before his visit to the US, Stalin said that the party is set to mark its 75th anniversary this month and some announcements that are 'expected' will happen.