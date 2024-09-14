TN CM Stalin arrives after 17-day US trip, calls it successful

"Several other firms have expressed interest to set up their businesses in Tamil Nadu. Ford has accepted our request and has come forward to resume production in Maraimalai Nagar. When we spoke to them two days ago, they said they will get back to us after setting up a committee and further discussion. However, we nudged them further and they assured us that they would get back with positive news," Stalin said.

"On behalf of the State, I appreciate their decision and we will extend all help for them to resume production," Stalin added.

Responding to questions on PMK founder S Ramadoss's claims that states like Telangana and Karnataka had managed investments worth Rs 31,500 crores and Rs 25,000 crores respectively, Stalin said that the investments are made with political motives and that Tamil Nadu has secured investments that are sure to come.

Talking about the possible cabinet reshuffle that he had hinted at before his visit to the US, Stalin said that the party is set to mark its 75th anniversary this month and some announcements that are 'expected' will happen.