With one more death, toll in Madurai women’s hostel inferno increases to three

MADURAI: Another person succumbed to burn injuries after the inferno at the unauthorised working women’s hostel in Katrapalayam Street in Madurai city on September 12, taking the death toll to three. The victim was identified as J Pushpa (58), a resident of Madurai.

The incident occurred around 5 am when women were sleeping on the first floor of a two-storey building near Periyar Bus Stand. A fire broke out and smoke spread on the floor following a refrigerator blast.

Upon sensing the smoke, fire and rescue service personnel were alerted and they evacuated the women. However, two women — S Parimala Savithiri (54) and M Saranya (26) of Thoothukudi — died on the spot while three others —Pushpa, K Janani (17) of Madurai and M Kani (65) of Sivaganga — were hospitalised.

Pushpa, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital, succumbed to her injuries. The police added that Pushpa alerted fellow occupants, averting many potential deaths.

The Thideer Nagar police had registered a case against the hostel owner J Inba (68) of TVS Nagar in Madurai and manager Pushpa.