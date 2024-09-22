TN CM Stalin to meet PM Narendra Modi on Sept 27

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 27.

The CM is expected to submit a memorandum on Tamil Nadu's demands for various sectors particularly regarding the delay in the allocation of the Central share of funds for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project and for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme relating to the School Education Department, etc.

During this visit, the CM may call on leaders of INDIA Bloc.

On September 14, after returning from his visit to the United States of America to attract investments, the CM told reporters that he would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put forth Tamil Nadu's demands for releasing funds for the Metro Rail Project and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme.