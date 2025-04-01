Will BJP shift Annamalai to the Centre to ally with AIADMK? Here's what he has to say
BENGALURU: Ever since the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week, there have been two 'existential' questions swirling around the saffron party and the AIADMK.
Will the BJP replace its party president K Annamalai to placate an AIADMK that had come out of the NDA alliance in September 2023 over the former's targeted criticism of its ideological leaders – CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa?
And will the AIADMK, the main opposition party in TN and which has been vociferously opposing the BJP-led NDA government on delimitation and three language policy, soften its stand towards the saffron party for political survival in the southern state?
Interestingly, while Palaniswami has denied speculations of an alliance with the BJP, Shah in an interview to a media house said that "as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, our friends in AIADMK and our party members are in discussions. Whenever it is announced, it will be known to the nation."
When approached, Annamalai told The New Indian Express that he had put forward his views with media persons at the Coimbatore airport where he said that what "Amit Shah said is the last word on the matter. I am a party worker and the party comes first. As I already said in Delhi, there will be no trouble because of me for anyone."
Founder of 'C Voter' and well-regarded political expert Yashwant Deshmukh told The New Indian Express that the BJP will "not demote Annamalai to stitch together the alliance with the AIADMK. He is their (BJP) best bet in Tamil Nadu. There is no other leader other than him in the southern state, who is anywhere near as popular.
"The party lost 25 years of momentum due to the unfortunate death of the former union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam in August 2000. Superstar Rajnikanth was a non-starter politically for the party. They have got someone (Annamalai) worth betting on after a long time.
"At best, they may offer him promotion as Central minister and replace him with someone, who will go well with the AIADMK and smaller anti-DMK parties,” said Deshmukh.
For the AIADMK, a return to the BJP may be one of their last options for political survival and perhaps their best bet to oust DMK after an embarrassing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which they even lost Theni — the lone seat they had won in 2019.