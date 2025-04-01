Will BJP shift Annamalai to the Centre to ally with AIADMK? Here's what he has to say

BENGALURU: Ever since the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week, there have been two 'existential' questions swirling around the saffron party and the AIADMK.

Will the BJP replace its party president K Annamalai to placate an AIADMK that had come out of the NDA alliance in September 2023 over the former's targeted criticism of its ideological leaders – CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa?

And will the AIADMK, the main opposition party in TN and which has been vociferously opposing the BJP-led NDA government on delimitation and three language policy, soften its stand towards the saffron party for political survival in the southern state?

Interestingly, while Palaniswami has denied speculations of an alliance with the BJP, Shah in an interview to a media house said that "as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, our friends in AIADMK and our party members are in discussions. Whenever it is announced, it will be known to the nation."

When approached, Annamalai told The New Indian Express that he had put forward his views with media persons at the Coimbatore airport where he said that what "Amit Shah said is the last word on the matter. I am a party worker and the party comes first. As I already said in Delhi, there will be no trouble because of me for anyone."