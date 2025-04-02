CPM will work with all left forces to fight against imperialism, fascism: Prakash Karat

MADURAI: The CPM's 24th party congress began at Tamukkam ground on Wednesday with a call to integrate the fight against the Hindutva agenda and neo liberal fascism.

In his inaugural address, CPM polit bureau coordinator Prakash Karat said that the Party Congress is the most important and supreme forum of a Communist Party. It is, therefore, appropriate that they are holding this Congress in Madurai, a city redolent with the ethos of ancient Tamil literature and culture, and which harmoniously combines the history of over eight decades of the working class and communist movement.

He further stated that the primary task of the party congress is to formulate political tactics that will set the direction for the party's political work. For this, it is essential to correctly understand the essence of the current political situation, the class nature of the state and the ruling party, and the prevailing balance of class forces.