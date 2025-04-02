TN Assembly unanimously urges the centre to retrieve Katchatheevu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to review the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and take immediate steps to reclaim Katchatheevu Island. The resolution also calls upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the Sri Lankan Government for the release of imprisoned Indian fishermen and their boats during his upcoming visit to the island nation.
The resolution comes just days ahead of Modi’s official visit to Sri Lanka, adding a sense of urgency to the demand. Though opposition parties AIADMK and BJP raised concerns over the DMK government’s renewed focus on the Katchatheevu issue, they extended their full support to the resolution.
Before moving the resolution, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep concern over the persistent arrests, boat seizures, and fines imposed on Tamil Nadu’s fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, despite repeated appeals to the Union Government.
Citing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent statement in the Rajya Sabha, Stalin pointed out that 97 Indian fishermen are currently imprisoned in Sri Lanka, with 530 arrests recorded in 2024 alone. He questioned whether similar treatment of fishermen from other states would be tolerated, criticising the BJP-led Central Government for its lack of action.
Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu’s fishermen are Indian citizens and emphasised that the only permanent solution to their plight lies in reclaiming Katchatheevu.
Addressing criticisms over the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan agreement, which ceded the island to Sri Lanka, Stalin accused the Union Government of spreading misinformation. He clarified that the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, had strongly opposed the agreement. Successive state governments, including those led by Jayalalithaa and O Panneerselvam, have also passed resolutions demanding Katchatheevu’s retrieval.
Highlighting his continued efforts, Stalin revealed that he had written 74 letters to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister regarding this issue. Stressing the urgent need to protect the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, he urged Modi to take decisive action during his Sri Lanka visit.
The resolution states: “Retrieval of Katchatheevu Island is the only permanent solution to safeguard the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and to mitigate their sufferings due to Sri Lankan Navy actions.”
It further urges the Union Government to immediately review the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and take all necessary steps to reclaim Katchatheevu. Additionally, it calls upon the Prime Minister to negotiate with the Sri Lankan Government for the release of Indian fishermen and their boats on a goodwill basis.
Leaders from various parties, including T. Velmurugan (TVK), E.R. Eswaran (KMDK), T. Sadhan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK), S.S. Balaji (VCK), Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP), T. Ramachandran (CPI), V.P. Nagai Maali (CPM), P. Abdul Samad (MMK), G.K. Mani (PMK), K. Selvaperunthagai (Congress), and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, spoke in support of the resolution.