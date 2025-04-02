TN Assembly unanimously urges the centre to retrieve Katchatheevu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to review the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and take immediate steps to reclaim Katchatheevu Island. The resolution also calls upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the Sri Lankan Government for the release of imprisoned Indian fishermen and their boats during his upcoming visit to the island nation.

The resolution comes just days ahead of Modi’s official visit to Sri Lanka, adding a sense of urgency to the demand. Though opposition parties AIADMK and BJP raised concerns over the DMK government’s renewed focus on the Katchatheevu issue, they extended their full support to the resolution.

Before moving the resolution, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep concern over the persistent arrests, boat seizures, and fines imposed on Tamil Nadu’s fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, despite repeated appeals to the Union Government.