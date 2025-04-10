Panel to review NOC for dyeing plant on Bhavani bank

ERODE: Farmers here have welcomed the state government's announcement that a committee will be formed to review the NOC for establishing a dyeing and washing plant on the banks of Bhavani River near the Kodiveri Dam in Erode district.

Sources claim the Pollution Control Board (PCB) recently gave the permission to for a Rs 100-crore dyeing and washing plant on the banks of the Bhavani River.

Fearing further pollution of the river, farmers have been staging various protests urging the government to cancel the NOC for the plant.

On March 27, the farmers met Chief Minister MK Stalin, Environment Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and others in person regarding this.

After AIADMK legislator KA Sengottaiyan raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Thennarasu announced in the House on April 7 that the state government would form a committee to review the NOC for that plant.

Welcoming the minister's announcement, Subi Thalapathi, President of Kodiveri Dam-Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, in a statement, said, "The government has announced that it will form a committee to review the NOC for the plant. The government has also stated that a decision will be taken based on its report. We welcome this announcement from the government. The committee to be constituted by the government should act constructively."

"We thank the Chief Minister, Ministers, and KA Sengottaiyan for this," he added.