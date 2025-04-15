Accommodating TTV, OPS will be jointly addressed by BJP, AIADMK: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran has said the question of allotting seats to allies Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) for the 2026 Assembly polls, would be addressed together by the leadership of the AIADMK and his party.

On the remark made by him--when he took over as the BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief on April 12-- that he could only be a breeze while K Annamalai worked like a storm; and against this background how he planned to take on the ruling DMK, Nagenthran said issues that warranted a discussion or debate must be taken up and there is no doubt about it.

Issues affecting the people had always been highlighted by him, including in the Assembly, and he would continue to do that, the newly elected BJP leader told PTI in an interview.

Sixty four year-old Nagenthran represents the southern Tirunelveli constituency in the 234-member TN Assembly.

Asked on his soft spoken image, including in the House and how he would be taking forward his party's agenda, especially when his predecessor Annamalai is popular for his assertive style, the leader said he had never failed to articulate BJP's policies in the Assembly, adding his "soft image" had never been an issue in batting for party's goals.

He also said Annamalai has developed the party well in the state and credited him for his unique work style.

Asked if the BJP would come forward to allot seats to AMMK led by Dhinakaran (TTV) and Panneerselvam, out of the seats to be allotted by the AIADMK to his party, Nagenthran told PTI: "Only now, the alliance (with AIADMK) has been formed."

"Seat sharing will be decided by our Parliamentary Board, our high command. The AIADMK may also set up a panel in this regard and our Parliamentary Board will deliberate."