Governor orders prosecution sanction against former AIADMK Minister in cash-for-job scam: TN informs SC

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the state governor has ordered sanction of prosecution against former AIADMK minister K T Rajendra Balaji in the alleged Aavin cash-for-job scam case.

"The state governor has ordered sanction of prosecution against former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Balaji," the state government told a two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice S V N Bhatti.

The probe authorities are yet to file the chargesheet against the former minister, the state told the apex court.

On March 17, in a major relief to former AIADMK minister Balaji, the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into the corruption allegations against him in connection with the cash-for-job scam case.

The top court passed the direction on March 17, after hearing two pleas, including the one filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the high court’s decision.

The Madras HC on January 6, ordered a CBI investigation in the case after it found that the state government did not comply with its earlier direction asking it to file a chargesheet in this matter.