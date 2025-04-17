Death of Dalit woman: Two more SIs, cop transferred in TN

THANJAVUR: Superintendent of Police R Rajaram on Tuesday ordered the transfer of two SIs and a head constable attached to the Naducauvery police station in connection with the death of a Dalit woman, who along with her sister consumed poison in front of the station over the detention of their brother in connection with a pending case.

SI Kaliyaperumal was transferred to the Vattathikottai police station while SI Arivazhagan was shifted to the Vallam police station. Head constable Manimekalai was transferred to the Tiruvonam police station. It might be noted that Sharmila, who was Naducauvery inspector, was already shifted to the vacancy reserve.

The action follows a case registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s cousin. The case, which was initially registered under Section 194 (inquiry and report on suicide) of the BNSS, was subsequently altered invoking the SC/ST (PoA) Act charges of abetment of suicide.

It may be noted that on April 8, Keerthika (29) and her sister attempted suicide in front of the Naducauvery police station when their brother A Dhinesh (32) was picked up the police for interrogation.

The sisters protested, claiming a case was foisted on Dhinesh and that he was picked up wrongfully. Keerthika died at the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on April 9 without responding to treatment.

While the post-mortem has been completed, Keerthika’s family members are yet to receive her body demanding that the police personnel behind her death be suspended and all cases against Dhinesh be withdrawn.

(Seek help to overcome suicidal thoughts by dialling health department helpline 104.)