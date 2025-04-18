MVM seeks arrest of Coimbatore school staff after menstruating Class 8 student made to write exam outside classroom

COIMBATORE: The Makkal Viduthalai Munnani (MVM) on Thursday petitioned the district administration, seeking the arrest of private school authorities who allegedly forced a Class 8 Scheduled Caste (SC) student to write her annual exam outside the classroom recently.

Additionally, they appealed to the district administration to provide police protection to the girl's family.

MVM West Zone Organiser C Rasan told TNIE that citing menstruation, the student was forced by the authorities of a private matriculation school at Senguttaipalayam near Pollachi in Coimbatore to sit outside her classroom, on the stairway, and made to write the annual exam.

He said that following the parents’ complaints, the school correspondent, principal and office assistant were booked by the Negamam police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on April 10.

He said that a week has passed since the incident and the Negamam police are yet to arrest them. Rasan also urged the district collector to take steps to arrest them by issuing necessary instructions to the police department.