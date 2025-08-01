Two meetings with Stalin on NDA walkout day: What is OPS now up to?

CHENNAI: Two meetings with DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. That was the biggest talking point former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leader of the AIADMK Cadres' Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC) generated after snapping ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. It immediately set off speculation on whether a once-unlikely alliance was taking wings ahead of next year's assembly elections.
OPS' decision came just days after he was denied an audience by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's recent visit to Tamil Nadu. This despite a fervent request by the former CM that he be allowed to meet the PM.
OPS' first meeting with CM Stalin came during a morning walk at the Theosophical Society. After walking out of the NDA, OPS again met the CM at his residence in the evening and held discussions with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin also present. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes.
Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam described it as a courtesy call to enquire about CM's health and to condole the death of CM’s elder brother MK Muthu.
However, when asked whether he would join hands with the DMK in the coming days, Panneerselvam said, "There are no permanent foes or friends in politics. That has been the history. When the elections approach, anything can happen."
I have self-respect in politics, says OPS
Panneerselvam added that no BJP leader had contacted him after he decided to quit the NDA. When asked whether he felt insulted as the NDA had not realised his worth, OPS said, "No. But in politics, I have self-respect. I had associated myself with Amma (J Jayalalithaa) for 25 years in political and party work. I know everything thoroughly."
Earlier in the day, after holding discussions with ACRCC office-bearers, Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the committee, in the presence of Panneerselvam, announced that the committee has snapped its ties with NDA. Ramachandran added that the reasons behind the decision are known to everyone already.
He clarified the committee is not in alliance with any party as of now, and a decision on this will be taken after considering the prevailing political scenario. He said that Panneerselvam will embark on a statewide tour very soon.
A Subburathinam, ex-MLA and secretary, election campaign wing of the ACRRC, told The New Indian Express, "Panneerselvam saved the AIADMK government formed by Jayalalithaa, and despite being a three-time CM, agreed to work under Edappadi K Palaniswami. But EPS insulted Panneerselvam. So, the ACRRC functionaries' objective is to teach a lesson to EPS in the upcoming Assembly poll. For that, if there is a chance to join hands with the DMK, we will be happy as DMK is our maternal party."
V Pugazhendi of AIADMK coordination committee said OPS would not go for an alliance with DMK, but if ACRRC decides to contest alone in the poll, it would split AIADMK votes.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran is yet to react to the development.