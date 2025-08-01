Two meetings with Stalin on NDA walkout day: What is OPS now up to?

CHENNAI: Two meetings with DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. That was the biggest talking point former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leader of the AIADMK Cadres' Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC) generated after snapping ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. It immediately set off speculation on whether a once-unlikely alliance was taking wings ahead of next year's assembly elections.

OPS' decision came just days after he was denied an audience by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's recent visit to Tamil Nadu. This despite a fervent request by the former CM that he be allowed to meet the PM.

OPS' first meeting with CM Stalin came during a morning walk at the Theosophical Society. After walking out of the NDA, OPS again met the CM at his residence in the evening and held discussions with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin also present. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes.

Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam described it as a courtesy call to enquire about CM's health and to condole the death of CM’s elder brother MK Muthu.

However, when asked whether he would join hands with the DMK in the coming days, Panneerselvam said, "There are no permanent foes or friends in politics. That has been the history. When the elections approach, anything can happen."