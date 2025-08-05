Will complete probe in Tirunelveli honour killing case within two months: TN govt tells HC

MADURAI: After the state government assured that the investigation into the alleged honour killing of techie Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli would be completed within two months, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned a PIL petition which sought a direction for court-monitored investigation into the case.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete observed that the CB-CID has commenced its investigation only six days ago and giving such a direction at this point, without there being any specific allegations or grievances against the investigating team, would affect the independence of the investigation officers.