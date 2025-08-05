Will complete probe in Tirunelveli honour killing case within two months: TN govt tells HC

MADURAI: After the state government assured that the investigation into the alleged honour killing of techie Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli would be completed within two months, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned a PIL petition which sought a direction for court-monitored investigation into the case.
A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete observed that the CB-CID has commenced its investigation only six days ago and giving such a direction at this point, without there being any specific allegations or grievances against the investigating team, would affect the independence of the investigation officers.
Since the Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan assured that the investigation would be completed within two months, the judges directed the investigation officers to conduct the investigation effectively and complete it within the assured time. The case was adjourned for two months.
The petitioner SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan also sought directions to the government to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to Kavin's family and further enact a special legislation to prevent honour killing incidents. However, the AAG said already Rs six lakh interim compensation has been paid to the victim's family as per the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the remaining Rs six lakh would be paid at the time of filing of chargesheet in the case.