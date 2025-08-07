Madras High Court directs TN govt to provide protection for Vijay Devarakonda's 'Kingdom' amid protests

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to provide security for theatres screening Vijay Devarakonda movie 'Kingdom'. This move comes after the Telugu movie faced protests from faced protests in Madurai and Trichy from Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) cadres for its alleged portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils in a poor light.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the directive stating that the movie makers have the right to express their views and none can disrupt screening of a movie, which is duly certified by the Censor Board, nor threaten the theatre owners against screening.

The court further added that those who have different views can express them through protests but should obtain permission from the Police and hold the stir only at the designated venues. It would be open for them to protest and propagate their own view against the movie’s content. “That liberty is always available to express any contrary view in a democracy, and therefore, the right of the respondent is not curtailed.”

“In a democracy, the creators of a movie have every right to express their views and in this case, it is a fiction, therefore, anything expressed in any movie may be abhorrent and unpalatable to a particular section of the society. Even then, when the censor board cleared the movie for being exhibited in theatre, no third party can prevent its exhibition or threaten the theatre owners,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Thursday while disposing of a petition filed by SSI Productions, the producers of 'Kingdom', seeking protection to the theatres.

The judge recollected the orders passed by a division bench of Madras High Court in the Perumal Murugan case stating it is better to put the book down or refrain from watching the movie.

Justice Chakravarthy recorded the undertaking given by the government advocate on behalf of the police that they will give due protection to the theatres.

He further stated the Police can take appropriate action, if the screening of the movie is disrupted or any theatre owners are threatened against exhibiting the movie by any person.