Madras HC refuses to halt Chennai Corporation from going ahead with privatization of sanitation works

CHENNAI: In a big blow to the conservancy workers, who had recently launched a spirited protest, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to halt the Greater Chennai Corporation from going ahead with its decision to privatise sanitation works in Zone V and VI-Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar areas in the city.

Justice K Surender, while disposing of the petitions filed by Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam which spearheaded the 13-day strike, said, “The prayer for quashing the impugned resolution cannot be accepted.”

He held that the question of retrenchment does not arise because the workers are not retrenched through outsourcing the conservancy works.

"Since the sanitary workers were not terminated, the question of retrenchment of workers does not arise," the judge said in the order.

However, he directed the state to negotiate with the Delhi MSW Solutions, the private agency awarded with the contract for conservancy works in Zone V and VI, in order to ensure the sanitation workers are paid the last drawn wages.

The petition was filed by advocate K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam. He prayed for the court to quash the GCC’s resolution dated June 16, 2025, stating that sanitation work in the zones of V and VI would be outsourced to Delhi MSW Solutions for an initial quote of Rs. 276 crores.