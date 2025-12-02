Cyclone Ditwah remnant hammers Chennai; schools & colleges to remain closed on Wednesday

CHENNAI: A weakened but near-stationary remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah hovered just off the north Tamil Nadu coast on Tuesday, triggering another spell of very heavy rain over Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system, now a depression, remained anchored over the southwest Bay of Bengal close to the coastline, barely 25 km from the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast.

According to the Special Bulletin issued at 2 PM today, the depression lay centred at about 40 km east-southeast of Chennai, 120 km northeast of Puducherry and 140 km northeast of Cuddalore.

It is expected to move slowly southwestwards towards the coast and maintain its intensity for another 12 hours before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area thereafter.