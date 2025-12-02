SC appointed monitoring committee on stampede at TVK rally visits Karur

KARUR: The Supreme Court–appointed three-member monitoring committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, arrived in Karur on Tuesday to oversee the ongoing CBI probe into the Karur stampede.

The stampede occurred during TVK leader Vijay’s rally on September 27, in which 41 people lost their lives, and 110 were injured.

The committee, led by Justice Rastogi, reached the PWD Guest House located within the district collector’s office, where a 15-member CBI team has been camping temporarily to conduct the investigation.

Senior IPS officers Sonal Mishra and Sumit Saran accompanied the team as it began its three-day monitoring process into the mishap.