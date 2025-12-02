SC appointed monitoring committee on stampede at TVK rally visits Karur

KARUR: The Supreme Court–appointed three-member monitoring committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, arrived in Karur on Tuesday to oversee the ongoing CBI probe into the Karur stampede.
The stampede occurred during TVK leader Vijay’s rally on September 27, in which 41 people lost their lives, and 110 were injured.
The committee, led by Justice Rastogi, reached the PWD Guest House located within the district collector’s office, where a 15-member CBI team has been camping temporarily to conduct the investigation.
Senior IPS officers Sonal Mishra and Sumit Saran accompanied the team as it began its three-day monitoring process into the mishap.
Justice Rastogi and other committee members held detailed discussions with the CBI team and reviewed the progress of the investigation. The committee is also scheduled to meet with the families and relatives of the victims to receive petitions.
In a press release on Monday, District Collector M. Thangavel stated that anyone willing to submit petitions or share information regarding the stampede can meet the panel at the PWD Guest House.
Earlier, District Collector M. Thangavel, along with RDO Mohammed Faizal, received the committee members and briefed them on the steps taken by the district administration regarding compensation to the victims and the safety protocols introduced since the incident.
On Monday, CBI DIG Atul Kumar Thakur also arrived in Karur and inspected Velusamypuram, the site of the September 27 stampede.
Before visiting the location, he held discussions with CBI officials at the PWD Guest House.