We should fight dangers encircling TN together, says CM Stalin in his birthday wishes to DK's Veeramani

On the occasion of Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani's 93rd birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited his residence and wished him well.
"Let the service of Asiriyar Ayya continue! I extend my birthday wishes to the fighter who believes that the welfare of the Tamil people is his own welfare and considers protecting social justice as his duty," CM Stalin said in an X post.
In a veiled remark at the Centre, he said that many dangers continue to surround Tamil Nadu, and that Periyar Thidal and Anna Arivalayam must work 'together' to ward them off.
He remarked that efforts will continue to ensure the good governance offered by 'Dravidian Model' government with the help of Periyar's 'thadi' (Periyar's walking stick, symbolised as reflection of Dravidian principles), Arignar Anna's wisdom and the hard work learnt from DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.
"Let's continue to protect Tamil Nadu with the advice of Asiriyar Ayya," he added.