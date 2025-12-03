Passengers flag over alleged drunk driver at Rajapalayam Bus stand, depot branch manager declines comment

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Tension prevailed at the Rajapalayam New bus stand on Tuesday night after passengers claimed that the driver of a Rajapalayam to Coimbatore government bus tried to operate the vehicle while drunk, and the conductor allegedly refused to respond to their concerns.

The passengers said that over 25 people were waiting to board the Rajapalayam to Coimbatore bus at the Rajapalayam New Bus Stand around 10.30 pm when they noticed the driver behaving suspiciously and appearing to be drunk, with a strong smell of alcohol.

Speaking to TNIE, S Siva (19), a college student from Rajapalayam, said when they raised their concerns with the conductor, he allegedly responded rudely and did not take the issue seriously.