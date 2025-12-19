Actor and MP Kamal Hassan seeks clarity on ethanol-blended fuel in his first unstarred question in Rajya Sabha

Actor and MP Kamal Hassan, in an X post today, shared the first unstarred question he had asked in the Rajya Sabha. He sought clarification on ethanol-blended fuels and their impact on vehicles.

He asked if comprehensive studies were conducted over the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage, engine components and fleet compatibility. He also sought the reasons for dropping the availability of E10 petrol across the country. He asked why was it done despite the wider compatibility of E10 petrol with old vehicles.

He also quizzed whether the Centre proposes to restore E10 as an option.

Also, he questioned whether any guidelines exist on warranty, insurance or consumer protection relating to vehicle damage. Notably, he raised concerns about higher operating costs due to E20 usage.

Kamal Hassan also asked if the Centre has assessed ethanol price volatility and its impact on fuel affordability.

In a written reply, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said that the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) formed on 26.12.2020 under NITI Aayog had inter alia, scrutinised the many aspects of vehicle compatibility and mileage.