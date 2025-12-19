Actor and MP Kamal Hassan seeks clarity on ethanol-blended fuel in his first unstarred question in Rajya Sabha

Actor and MP Kamal Hassan, in an X post today, shared the first unstarred question he had asked in the Rajya Sabha. He sought clarification on ethanol-blended fuels and their impact on vehicles.
He asked if comprehensive studies were conducted over the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage, engine components and fleet compatibility. He also sought the reasons for dropping the availability of E10 petrol across the country. He asked why was it done despite the wider compatibility of E10 petrol with old vehicles.
He also quizzed whether the Centre proposes to restore E10 as an option.
Also, he questioned whether any guidelines exist on warranty, insurance or consumer protection relating to vehicle damage. Notably, he raised concerns about higher operating costs due to E20 usage.
Kamal Hassan also asked if the Centre has assessed ethanol price volatility and its impact on fuel affordability.
In a written reply, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said that the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) formed on 26.12.2020 under NITI Aayog had inter alia, scrutinised the many aspects of vehicle compatibility and mileage.
He added that the assessment was also buttressed by studies undertaken by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
"Extensive field trials on vehicles with E20 fuel did not point to any compatibility issue or any negative effects of E20," the minister noted.
He also remarked that the studies have confirmed that even legacy vehicles do not show any variations in performance, nor do they exhibit unusual wear-and-tear when functioning under E20 fuel.
Gadkari added that no issues were reported over drivability, startability, metal compatibility and plastic compatibility of vehicles in this regard.
However, Gadkari mentioned that vehicle mileage is influenced by a number of factors apart from fuel type, including driving habits, maintenance practices such as oil changes and air filter cleanliness, tyre pressure, alignment, and air conditioning load.
The question comes vital and timely as many harmful effects like corrosion, degradation of rubber seals and plastic parts causing fuel leakage, lower mileage, incomplete combustion, clogging of fuel filters, and starting trouble during the winter season were flagged in general over ethanol blending.
Notably, over 1,000 crore litres of ethanol have been blended during the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024–25, leading to an average ethanol blending rate of 19.24 per cent in petrol.
Significantly, blending touched 19.97 per cent this October.