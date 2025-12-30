DMK 'disrespecting' Constitution, Ambedkar on devotees' right to worship: Union minister Murugan

MADURAI: Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of "disrespecting" the Constitution and B R Ambedkar, in not honouring the High Court verdict on Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting case and "preventing" the right to worship for the Hindus.

The DMK government not only dissuaded the Murugan devotees from lighting the lamp, but even turned away the CISF personnel who accompanied the devotees to light the lamp on a pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill, he said.

"The Constitution of India guarantees the right to individual worship as a fundamental right, and this was supported by its architect B R Ambedkar. The DMK has no locus standi to prevent the devotees from carrying out ritual worship," Murugan told reporters here.

The devotees of Lord Murugan were "angry" with the DMK for "turning them away" from worshipping and also for challenging the single judge order permitting the lighting of the lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill.