Opposition slams Tamil Nadu government over safety of women, girls

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai, on Friday condemned the instances of sexual assault on a pregnant woman inside a moving train in Vellore and a class 4 girl in Manapparai, Tiruchy district.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said women in Tamil Nadu are no longer safe in schools, colleges, workplaces or even on trains. He demanded the state to take stringent action against the suspect in the Vellore train incident. Also, he said there are reports that another girl studying in the same school as the Class 4 student in Manapparai was also subjected to sexual assault. He called for strict action against all those involved in the incident.

Annamalai, in a statement, said not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without news about crimes against women. He asked Chief Minister M K Stalin “Are you not bothered by such news at all?”

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss urged the government that perpetrators should be denied bail until the investigations are complete. He also called for enhanced police security at railway stations and bus stands.

Other leaders, including TMC (M) president G K Vasan, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, urged the state to take measures to ensure women’s safety.